Today morning, President Emomali Rahmon received a message of congratulations from the United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

UN secretary-general congratulated Tajik president on the occasion of the adoption by consensus of United Nations General Assembly resolution 71/222 entitled 'International Decade for Action, 'Water for Sustainable Development', 2018-2028', which was sponsored by the delegation of Tajikistan

The message, in particular, reads, “I believe this new Decade will be a significant step in building support and momentum for a rapid start-up of the implementation of the water-related Sustainable Development Goals and targets. It will strengthen and enhance the progress achieved during the 'Water for Life, 2005-2015'.”

“It also will complement and reinforce other initiatives, including the High-level Panel on Water, and can serve to fill current and emerging gaps in the realization of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”