Death toll in Irkutsk mass alcohol poisoning case has risen to 74.

The death toll from dozens of people drinking bath lotion rose to 74 as the first case of alcohol poisoning was reported outside the Siberian city of Irkutsk.

The case reportedly arose in Bratsk, the region's second-largest city, on December 22 as police said they seized more than 10,000 bottles of the berry-scented lotion in a cottage in Irkutsk.

"We have information about 74 deaths from poisoning in the period since December 17; the total number of victims is 122. A total of 31 residents of Irkutsk remain in hospitals," the regional health ministry’s press service told TASS today.

Previous reports put the death toll at 72.

Meanwhile the Russian Investigative Committee said the bath lotion contained methanol -- which can be fatal if consumed internally -- instead of ethanol, the alcohol found in most drinks.

It said 13 people suspected of selling the lotion have been detained and two illegal workshops producing the lotion had been found in the region.

Two of the suspects were placed under house arrest, eight were remanded in custody. One person was released. The court will decide on pretrial restriction measures for the remaining two suspects on Saturday, according to TASS.

On December 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to introduce tougher laws by July 2017 on the production and sale of perfumes, lotions, and household cleaners containing alcohol as well as human and veterinary medicines.