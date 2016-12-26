A large government delegation of Uzbekistan, led by Deputy Prime Minister, Rustam Azimov, is expected to arrive in Dushanbe on December 27 for participation in the next session of the Tajik-Uzbek intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation.

Tajik President is expected to receive the head of the Uzbek delegation on December 28.

On the same day, a meeting of the Tajik-Uzbek intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation will take place in Dushanbe.

Co-chaired by Tajik First Deputy Prime Minister, Davlatali Said, and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister, Rustam Azimov, the session is expected to discuss state and prospects of expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries.

The session participants will also discuss issues related to easing visa regime and resuming highway service and railway communication between the two countries, a source in the Tajik government told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, a number of new border crossing points will be opened along Tajikistan’s common border with Uzbekistan.

The session will also discuss steps to establish cooperation between the customs services of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the source added.

Uzbekistan imposed visa regime for Tajik nationals in September 2000.

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are also expected to reach an agreement on exchange of students.

Recall, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in late November signed an agreement for flights to resume between the two countries for the first time in 24 years.

Dushanbe International Airport noted on November 30 that under that agreement there will be twice-weekly flights between Dushanbe and Tashkent serviced by Uzbekistan Airlines and Tajikistan’s Somon Air. On the same day, an Uzbek charter plane made a flight to Dushanbe, setting the model for the way forward. The route is due to begin operating regularly in January.

Some experts note that Uzbekistan's new leader, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has been making a difference in regional politics in Central Asia. In less than one month, he has reportedly moved to improve ties with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Uzbek-Tajik ties have probably been the worst bilateral ties across Central Asia. All railway traffic bound for or leaving Tajikistan must transit Uzbek territory and Uzbek authorities have on occasion held up, and in cases turned back, shipments to Tajikistan -- particularly shipments of construction materials for Tajikistan's hydropower plants.

Uzbek Foreign Minister Komilov traveled to Tajikistan on September 29 and met with President Emomali Rahmon to discuss renewing the railway and air links, and economic ties in general, between the two countries. Flights between Tashkent and Dushanbe were suspended in 1992.

Komilov did mention he hoped the two countries could find a fair and mutually advantageous solution to water and energy problems.