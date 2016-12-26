Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) Bank Eskhata is continuing to provide preferential loans within the framework of CLIMADAPT project.

Under this project, preferential loans are reportedly provided to entrepreneurs, farmers and households for the purpose of using modern technologies and economical production in business and agrarian sector.

Recall, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in partnership with the Pilot Program for Climate Resilience (PPCR) of the Climate Investment Funds, held an event in Dushanbe on February 3 to mark the formal launch of CLIMADAPT, the Tajikistan Climate Resilience Financing Facility.

CLIMADAPT aims to help Tajik households, businesses and farmers cope with the effects of climate change and to support the country’s transition towards a green economy.

Tajikistan is among the most climate-vulnerable countries in the EBRD’s region of operations. The country depends heavily on rainfall and snowmelt from its mountains, both for water and – through its vast hydropower assets – for electricity. Projected changes in precipitation and snowmelt runoff could have a significant impact on these two key resources. Furthermore, the changes could lead to increased soil erosion, thereby degrading land that is vital for the country’s agriculture.

CLIMADAPT has provided up to US$ 10 million of financing to MSMEs and households through local partner financial institutions. The funding is provided by the EBRD and the Pilot Program for Climate Resilience (PPCR) of the Climate Investment Funds. Three local partners – Bank Eskhata, Humo MFI and IMON International – have already signed agreements to participate in the CLIMADAPT facility.

Founded in 1993, OJSC Bank Eskhata, with headquarters in Khujand, is a commercial bank, providing a full range of main banking operations. Bank Eskhata's network has 22 branch offices, 295 banking centers and 428 money transfer locations, in most parts of the country.

Bank Eskhata is Tajikistan’s fifth largest bank by assets, part-owned by the European bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and with a particular focus on SME financing and support.