The fourth 100 servicemen have finished the Warrant Officers’ Training School at the Ministry of Defense of Tajikistan (MoD).

“An official ceremony of handing over certificates to the fourth 100 graduates took place on December 21,” Faridoun Mahmadalizoda, a spokesman for a MoD, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Recall, the Warrant Officers’ Training School was officially opened in Dushanbe in February 2014.

The Warrant Officers’ Training School reportedly provides training to become a warrant officer in the Tajik Army in the following military specialties: company sergeant major; armored vehicle shooter; depot officer; air mechanic; radio station officer; and anti-aircraft team commander.

Skilled specialists from the Ministry of Defense teach at the Warrant Officers’ Training School, which provides a four-month training course.