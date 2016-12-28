On Tuesday December 27, Tajik President received Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister, Rustam Azimov.

In the course of the talks, Rahmon noted that Tajikistan appreciates Uzbekistan’s initiative to resume mutual flights, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

“Our country supports further improvement of relations on rehabilitation of railway stretches, decrease in rail freight tariffs, improvement of energy exports and imports, expansion of agricultural cooperation, cancellation of visa regime, and settlement of border issues,” Tajik leader said.

The two sides reportedly exchanged views on the current state and prospects of further expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economics, culture, and border control.

They also made constructive proposals on removing obstacles in the way of expansion of bilateral cooperation in the mentioned spheres.

Rahmon and Azimov expressed confidence that the Tajik-Uzbek intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation would discuss important issues and would take efficient steps towards further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues being of mutual interest, including the current military and political situation in the region, intensification of fight against terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and other transnational organized crimes, the website said.

Rustam Azimov, who is co-chairman of the Tajik-Uzbek intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation arrived in Dushanbe for participation in the next session of the commission.