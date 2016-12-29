A two-day session of the Tajik-Uzbek intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation concluded in Dushanbe on December 28.

According to the Tajik MFA information department, the sides have attached significance to expansion of equitable, mutually beneficial and fruitful cooperation.

Co-chaired by Tajik First Deputy Prime Minister, Davlatali Said, and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister, Rustam Azimov, the session reportedly discussed state and prospects of expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides vowed to boost fruitful cooperation, implement economic development projects and promote further development of cultural dialogue between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The meeting participants reportedly discussed a broad range of issues related to bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, transportation, industry, culture, education, sports, and public health.

The sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the economic cooperation commission next year in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.