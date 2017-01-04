By president’s decree Farrukh Sharifzoda, who had previously served as Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Turkey, was appointed Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, replacing Mahmoudjon Sobirov.

Mahmoudjon Sobirov was reportedly retired for age reasons.

By another presidential decree Anvarjon Ibrohimzoda was relieved of his post of Chairman of the Sughd Regional Court.

By government’s decree, Ms. Shodigul Qonunzoda was appointed Principal of the Presidential School for Talented Children in Khorog City, Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO).