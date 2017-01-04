Azimqul Nasimov, who is Secretary of the Communist Party of Tajikistan (CPT), has been appointed the acting Chairman of the CPT following death of the party head Ismoil Talbakov.

Ismoil Talbakov died in Dushanbe on December 16, aged 61 after a short illness

Azimqul Nasimov, who has scientific degree of Doctor of Sciences in Economics, was elected Secretary of the CPT in July last year.

“Azimqul Nasimov will be acting chairman of the party until an extraordinary congress of the party that will take place in summer this year,” the Communist MP Jabbor Ahmadov told Asia-Plus in an interview today.

Recall, the Communist Party of Tajikistan has lost its two seats in parliament as it failed to pass a 5-percent threshold to get into Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower house of parliament) in March 2015.

Founded in 1918, the Communist Party of Tajikistan was registered in 1991. According to some sources, the party now has 37,000 members.