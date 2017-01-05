A Long Island Rail Road train derailed during Wednesday morning's rush hour at the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, injuring 103 people, media outlets said.

Around 8:30 a.m., the train from Far Rockaway struck and went over a bumper, which is intended to stop the train in an emergency. The wheels of the first car and one other axle derailed, MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast said at the scene, according to WNBC.

The injuries were not considered life threatening, the New York Fire Department was cited as saying by CNBC. Victims were transported to Brooklyn, Methodist and Kings County hospitals.

Daily News reports that officials said hours after the crash that human error was likely to blame, though other causes haven’t been ruled out.

The Wall Street Journal reports that federal and local investigators are examining why a Long Island Rail Road commuter train derailed during rush hour Wednesday morning, injuring 103 people and causing damage to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.