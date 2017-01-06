Tajik ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held its plenary session in Dushanbe on January 5, 2017.

The session participants included members of the party board, heads of the party organizations in the provinces, and members of the party faction in the parliament, Usmon Soliyev, the head of the PDP public relations department, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, the session reviewed the results of the past year’s work and determined tasks for 2017.

A special attention was paid to work with electorate on preventing extremism and fostering a sense of patriotism among youths.

In a statement delivered at the session, President Emomali Rahmon, who is leader of the People’s Democratic Party, reportedly noted that the main task of each members of the party was to promote implementation of the constructive goals of the government, implementation of state programs, protection of the independence of the country, and providing security and political stability.

Founded in 1994, the People’s Democratic Party is the largest political party in Tajikistan, boasting more than 480,000 registered members. President Emomali Rahmon is chairman of the party.

At the legislative elections, February 27 and March 13, 2005, the party won 74% of the popular vote and 52 out of 63 seats (74 percent of the popular vote). This was an increase from the 2000 elections, in which they won 64.9% of the vote and 38 seats. At the legislative elections, February 28, 2010, the party won 71.69% of the popular vote and 45 out of 63 seats. At the last legislative election, March 1, 2015, the PDP won 65.4 percent of the vote and 51 out of 63 seats.