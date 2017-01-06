According to the Interior Ministry traffic police directorate, the tinted glass permit fees have been raised in Tajikistan.

Starting from January 1, 2017, the tinted glass permit fees reportedly rose 25 percent.

Owners of cars manufactured before 2004 now have to pay for the tinted glass permit 2,500 somoni and owners of cars manufactured in 2005 and later now have to pay for the tinted glass permit 3,100 somoni.

The previous tinted glass permits cost 2,000 somoni for cars manufactured before 2004 and 2,480 somoni for cars manufactured in 2005 and later.

All payments for permits for dark tint and fines for breaking the car window tinting standards are directly remitted to the bank account opened to support construction of the Roghun hydroelectric power plant (HPP), an official source at the Interior Ministry traffic police directorate said.

Recall, amendments requiring fees for permit for dark tint and penalty fees for unauthorized change of the car window tinting standards came into effect on January 1, 2010.

Under the current regulations, at least 75 per cent of light must pass through the driver’s side windows and vehicles may have tint on the windshield as dark as 25 percent, windows to the immediate left and right of the driver -- 30 percent, and rear windows – 30. If car owners want to have other tinted glass parameters they have to obtain tinted glass permit.