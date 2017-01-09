Ferghana.news reports that the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) of Tajikistan, also known as Pamir, is known for its wealth of natural resources, hence the interest of many countries in it with China, Tajikistan’s immediate neighbor, being the first in line.

In 2006, Azim Ibrahim, the current premier and then-Chief of Geology Administration, stepped up his agency’s activities in Khorog, the GBAO capital. And in April 2010, the government of Tajikistan approved an agreement between the Geology Service of the Chinese ministry of lands and resources and the Tajik administration for geology. The agreement paved way for “joint geological prospects in border zones” that have been underway for more than six years.

“And throughout these period, the Chinese have been regularly visiting Pamir in groups of 10-12 people and spend several months each time. Usually there are three professors in these groups, who are involved in purely scientific activities—geochemical researches in these border areas. They have worked in Murgab for several years, they then have moved onto researching other areas in GBAO. We were with them in Bartang in the summer of 2016. They have very powerful equipment; their GPS links to 24 satellites. Of course, we are learning a lot from them. To research an area, they put ground and soil samples through a mesh and record the exact location with GPS. During a single season, they take between 2.5 and 5 tons of mountain samples to China to analyze, because we don't have such capacity in the country,” Sangin Asmatullayev, an employee at the Geology Administration, told Ferghana,news.

The Pamir Mountains are a huge treasure chest with large deposits of silver, lead, tin and boron as well as such semiprecious and precious stones as lapis lazuli, tourmaline, amethyst and noble spinel. The constitution of Tajikistan reads that the government owns the natural resources and deposits. However, since Tajikistan’s financial resources are limited and the government is unable to finance prospecting new and old mines and ores, they often invite foreign investors to work on the natural resources.

“The geologists of Soviet times worked a lot in Pamir. These lands were researched as much as doing so was possible in the Soviet times. The geology service of Tajikistan was quite strong in those times. And now we are advancing slowly, because we lack high precision equipment, human and technical resources, and we experience seasonal electricity shortages. That is why, in my opinion, cooperation with China in the field of geology is timely and necessary,” Mr. Asmatullayev maintains.

There is a unique deposit of silver in eastern Pamir, Bozor Dara—the fourth largest deposit in the world with 50,000 tons of silver. A large deposit of alum earth was discovered in the western parts of Pamir with some 75m tons. Based on Soviet scientists’ findings, the Chinese and Tajik researchers have jointly established 47 natural deposits and recorded such locations on maps throughout GBAO. According to Mr. Asmatullayev, the geology agency of Tajikistan has an electronic database of these research findings.

“The people think, ‘These Chinese came and took over everything.’ [No,] they are providing an invaluable assistance. They are doing everything charge-free and paying taxes because the government issues all licenses, certificates and permits. In a single season alone, they book 20 vehicles and pay for gas and drivers. Some 40 competitively selected Tajik geologists work with them, and fulfill the core and majority of activities,” Mr. Asmatullayev argues.

Despite such activities, not everyone in Tajikistan is sure these geological researches are carried out with no benefit for the Chinese party. Some experts even say China is planning to use Tajikistan as a raw material deposit site for its industry in the future.

“China does nothing just for the sake of doing it, charge-free, and any economic intervention [China] is motivated by pragmatic calculations. It would seem that [China] provides preferential credits with no demands attached—unlike the IMF or EBRD, which issue credits based on their conditions. However, these credits work to serve China’s interests primarily, which is building infrastructure in Tajikistan that China needs for itself. This country always abides by the principle of investing in exchange for natural resources. Therefore, I think, if they are in Pamir to research our mountains, then they will soon start extracting our deposits. As far as I know, the Chinese side has already proposed issuing licenses to them to develop certain deposits. Naturally, the government is not publicizing this [situation]. Chinese experts are working on all deposits with minute details in Murgab at this time. Obviously, they are not doing so to hand it over to other investors. They will work on those [deposits] themselves,” argues a Tajik expert on economy, who spoke with Ferghana.news on the condition of anonymity.

“Bozor Dara silver deposit is the only deposit functioning in the GBAO. The Kazakhs used to have it, but they were unable to run it; the Chinese have had it for two years now. They have built what they call a workshop there, whereas to our mind that is a big factory. They built a very nice road spanning 70 km from Bozor Dara to Alichur. Zarechnoye is another deposit in Murgab with tin ores. The Chinese worked there as well for some five years: the research phase is now complete, and extractions were to be launched; however, the Chinese have left site during the Khorog events in 2012.

“Nothing is known as to the level of transparency of the Chinese investors’ activities and intentions. Nothing is known about how much they pay in taxes and what portion thereof is deposited into the GBAO budget either. At least the public knows nothing about that. What is even more important is that no-one knows what specific economic assistance the Chinese presence provides, or will do so, in Murgab and the entire region,” Ferghana.news’ source has said.

Andrey Zakhvatov, a Russian expert on Central Asian countries, believes that the main interest the Chinese companies are pursuing in the Tajik Pamir is not noble metals and precious stones, but rare metals and rare earth elements.

“Specifically: beryllium, rubidium, caesium, lithium, titanium, vanadium, tantalum, gallium, indium, actinium, radium, francium and a number of other [metals]. Judging by the Chinese activities based on observations of their extraction work in Asia and Africa, their ultimate goal is the ownership of the major portion of global deposits and reserves of these elements to be able to dictate the global market prices for household, computer and space technology, as well as modern weaponry, in the nearest future,” the Russian expert maintains.