Three persons were killed and three others injured in two fatal traffic accidents that took place in Tajikistan on January 9 and 10, according to the Interior Ministry’s website.

Two were killed and two others injured on January 9 as two vehicles collided head-on in Qubodiyon district of Khatlon province.

The accident took place near the village of Ravshanobod at around 10:30 pm of January 9.

A 24-year-old resident of Qubodiyon district reportedly crashed his Opel-Astra into Daewoo Espero driven by a 31-year-old resident of Fayzobod district.

As a result of the collision, both drivers died on the spot, while two passengers of Opel-Astra sustained various injuries and were taken to the Qubodiyon central district hospital, the website said.

The second fatal traffic accident reportedly took place in Roudaki district at around 00-30 am of January 10.

Opel-Astra driven by a 28-year-old resident of Dushanbe hit two pedestrians near the village of Guliston. One of the pedestrians died on the spot, while the other one sustained various injuries and was hospitalized.