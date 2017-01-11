A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is expected to arrive in Tajikistan on January 16 for a four-day visit.

“The main purpose of the visit is for the CPC delegation to strengthen ties with Tajikistan’s ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP),” Usmon Soleh, the head of the PDP public relations department, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

While in Dushanbe, members of the CPCP delegation will meet with Saidmurod Fattohzoda, the first deputy head of the PDP, to discuss issues related to further expansion of cooperation between the two parties.

“Chinese Communists are also scheduled to see sights in Dushanbe and visit the Hisor Fortress,” Soleh said.

The PDP has actively cooperated with ruling parties of Russia (“Yedinaya Rossiya” -- United Russia), Kazakhstan (“Nur Otan” -- Radiant Fatherland), Azerbaijan (“Yeni Azerbaijan” – The New Azerbaijan) and China.

Founded in 1994, the People’s Democratic Party is the largest political party in Tajikistan, boasting more than 480,000 registered members. President Emomali Rahmon is chairman of the party.

At the legislative elections, February 27 and March 13, 2005, the party won 74% of the popular vote and 52 out of 63 seats (74 percent of the popular vote). This was an increase from the 2000 elections, in which they won 64.9% of the vote and 38 seats. At the legislative elections, February 28, 2010, the party won 71.69% of the popular vote and 45 out of 63 seats. At the last legislative election, March 1, 2015, the PDP won 65.4 percent of the vote and 51 out of 63 seats.

Founded in 1921, the Communist Party of China (CPC) is the ruling political party of the People's Republic of China (PRC). The CPC is the sole governing party of China, although it coexists alongside eight other legal parties that comprise the United Front; these parties, however, hold no real power or independence from the CPC. The party grew quickly, and by 1949 the CPC had driven the nationalist Kuomintang (KMT) government from mainland China after the Chinese Civil War, thus leading to the establishment of the People's Republic of China. The CPC is currently the world's second largest political party with a membership of 88.76 million as of 2016 (while the Indian Bharatiya Janata Party appears to have remained the largest with a membership of 110 million as of the previous year, 2015). It also controls the world's largest armed force, the People's Liberation Army.