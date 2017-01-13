2017 is the 30th anniversary of the Erasmus+ Program. Throughout 2017, there will be events all over Europe to mark the anniversary. These will include conferences, forums, dialogues, celebrations, debates, and exhibitions.

In 1987, the European Union launched the student exchange program, Erasmus Program (European Region Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students). Erasmus+, or Erasmus Plus, is the new program combining all the EU's current schemes for education, training, youth and sport, which was started in January 2014.

The Erasmus Program, together with a number of other independent programs, was incorporated into the Socrates program established by the European Commission in 1994. The Socrates program ended on December 31, 1999 and was replaced with the Socrates II program on January 24, 2000, which in turn was replaced by the Lifelong Learning Program 2007–2013 on January 1, 2007.

Erasmus+ is the EU's program to support education, training, youth and sport in Europe. Its budget of €14.7 billion will provide opportunities for over 4 million Europeans to study, train gain experience, and volunteers abroad.

Set to last until 2020, Erasmus+ doesn't just have opportunities for students. Merging seven prior programs, it has opportunities for a wide variety of individuals and organizations.

Erasmus+ has opportunities for people of all ages, helping them develop and share knowledge and experience at institutions and organizations in different countries. It also provides opportunities for a wide range of organizations, including universities, education and training providers, think-tanks, research organizations, and private businesses.

The aim of Erasmus+ is to contribute to the Europe 2020 strategy for growth, jobs, social equity and inclusion, as well as the aims of ET2020, the EU's strategic framework for education and training.

Erasmus+ also aims to promote the sustainable development of its partners in the field of higher education, and contribute to achieving the objectives of the EU Youth Strategy.