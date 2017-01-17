Today nine persons in Tajikistan have the highest pension rate – 15,000 somoni, Ms. Nazokat Odinazoda, deputy chairperson of the Agency for Social Insurance and Pensions under the Government of Tajikistan, told reporters in Dushanbe on January 16.

She refrained from naming those pensioners. She just said that two of them died and their underage children now receive their pensions.

Meanwhile, an average monthly allowance rate in Tajikistan is 50 times lower.

According to the Agency for Social Insurance and Pensions under the Government of Tajikistan, an average pension rate last year was 274.00 somoni.

In 2016, a total number of pensioners in Tajikistan was 642,927 people, 144,600 of them receive disability pension.