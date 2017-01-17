Canada’s ethics watchdog plans to take a closer look at Justin Trudeau’s recent family holiday at the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas, fanning the flames of a controversy the government has so far been unable to snuff out, according to CityNews.

CityNews website reports that ethics commissioner Mary Dawson confirmed Monday that Trudeau’s holiday with the Aga Khan — a family friend, noted philanthropist and hereditary spiritual leader to the world’s approximately 15 million Ismaili Muslims — bears closer scrutiny.

In a letter to Blaine Calkins, one of two Conservative MPs who filed formal complaints, Dawson said she will examine both Trudeau’s stay at the island and his use of the Aga Khan’s private helicopter to get there.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Trudeau has denied use of Aga Khan private helicopter was unethical

“The travel back and forth from Nassau to the island happens on the Aga Khan’s private helicopter, which he offered us the use of,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters, according to The Globe and Mail. “It is something that we look forward to discussing with the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, but we don’t see an issue on that.”

Mr. Trudeau’s own Open and Accountable Government rules state that “ministers and parliamentary secretaries must not accept sponsored travel … this includes all travel, non-commercial, chartered or private aircraft for any purpose except in exceptional circumstances” without the approval of Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson.

Mr. Trudeau reportedly conceded he did not seek Ms. Dawson’s sign-off but said that he believes he had not done anything unethical.

“The fact is that I am engaging with the Conflict of Interest Commissioner to answer any questions she may have,” Mr. Trudeau said. “The fact is, as I have said many times, the Aga Khan is a personal family friend and travel to and from the island only happens through private means.”

The Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, is a long-time friend of the prime minister. He also served as an honorary pallbearer at the funeral of Pierre Trudeau.