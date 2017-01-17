World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Cyril Muller heading a delegation of the World Bank Group is arriving in Dushanbe today.

According to the Tajik MFA information department, Mr. Muller will hold talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to discuss issues to state and prospects of further expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and the World Bank Group under conditions of the ongoing global financial and economic crisis.

Cyril Muller joined the World Bank’s Europe and Central Asia region as Vice President on July 1, 2015.

Previously, from 2011 to 2015, he was Vice President for External and Corporate Relations. Prior to that, he was the Director for Banking and Debt Management in the World Bank Treasury, responsible for modernizing the financial products available to member countries and providing public debt management advisory services.

From 2005 to 2010, he served as the World Bank’s Special Representative for Europe, based in Paris. His main responsibilities were managing the dialogue with European governments and institutions.

Muller has held a range of positions across the World Bank since 1991, with an external break in service from 2000-2005. He holds economics degrees from Neuchatel University in Switzerland and New York University.

The World Bank’s active portfolio in Tajikistan includes 23 projects (including regional projects and trust funds) with a net commitment of $357 million.