French far-right leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has said in her exclusive interview with Russia's Izvestia newspaper that she will recognize annexed Crimea Russian territory in case she becomes the next French president.

"Yes, after the referendum, which showed the people's consent to join Russia, I also recognize Crimea as part of Russia. Ukraine's ownership of Crimea was merely an administrative matter of the Soviet times, the peninsula has never been Ukrainian. I regret that the referendum organized to demonstrate the will of the people of the peninsula was not accepted by the international community and the United Nations,” Izvestia quoted Le Pen as saying.

She also added that she has “always called for a peaceful solution of the Ukrainian issue" and the EU “has a negative impact, exacerbating tensions and maintaining conflict.”

The politician added that she would restore the relations between Russia and France and support the sanctions relief in case of the victory in the presidential election.

Recall, Marine Le Pen, the National Front's presidential candidate, said on January 3 that the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea by Russia was “not illegal,” contrary to the position of the EU and U.S. “I do not believe that there was an illegal annexation: there was a referendum, the citizens of Crimea wanted to join Russia,” she said.

French voters will elect a successor to Socialist President Francois Hollande in two rounds of voting in April and May 2017. According to the polls, center-right The Republicans’ nominee Francois Fillon is expected to face Le Pen in the runoff.