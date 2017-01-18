On Wednesday January 18, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon received visiting World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, Mr. Cyril Muller.

According to the Tajik president’s official website, Rahmon and Muller discussed the state and prospects of further expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and the World Bank Group.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues related to implementation of the CASA 100 power project, modernization of the Nurek hydroelectric power plant (HPP) and ways of raising additional funds for financing of those projects.

Over twenty-three years of cooperation, the Bank has reportedly provided preferential loans, grants and technical assistance to support Tajikistan’s budget and enhancement of the country’s energy, agrarian and social sectors and the country’s budget.

Mr. Muller heading a delegation of the World Bank Group arrived in Dushanbe on January 17.

The World Bank’s mission in Tajikistan is to promote economic growth, reduce poverty, and encourage a better quality of life. The country became a member of the World Bank on June 4, 1993. The World Bank plays a role as the catalyst of change and an institution bringing global experience to developing countries.

The World Bank’s active portfolio in Tajikistan includes 23 projects (including regional projects and trust funds) with a net commitment of $357 million.