The territory of Dushanbe is expected to be extended by 9,500 hectares by 2040 at the expense of territories of Hisor and Roudaki districts.

Jamshed Ahmadzoda, the head of the Committee for Construction and Architecture under the Government of Tajikistan made the remarks when delivering a report at a news conference in Dushanbe on January 18.

According to him, the Dushanbe municipal redevelopment plan is currently being considered by the government.

The municipal redevelopment plan provides for extending the territory of Dushanbe, which is currently situated on the area of 12,500 hectares, by 9,500 hectares by 2040, Ahmadzoda said.

The plan also provides for relocating the Dushanbe airport outside the city.

Ahmadzoda noted that the buildings of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Parliament would be demolished and a new building of the Parliament would be built on the site of them, on the area of 8 hectares.

A new building of the government will be constructed on the site of Mayakovsky Theater and the former presidential place, which will also be demolished.

A large park will be developed on the area between the new buildings of the government and the parliament.

Recall, plans to demolish some of the most popular landmarks in Dushanbe have sparked outrage. In a desperate bid to halt the destruction, hundreds of city residents in October last year signed an online petition addressed to the president and Dushanbe mayor. The petition drew more than 600 signatures in the first day alone.