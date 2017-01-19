Zarif Sharifzoda, an adviser to defense minister, who had previously served as chief of the general staff of Tajikistan’s armed forces, has died in a traffic accident in Dushanbe.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) has confirmed information about Sharifzoda’s death in the traffic accident in Dushanbe.

Colonel Faridoun Mahmadalizoda, a spokesman for a MoD, says the accident took place on the Umar Khayom Street yesterday evening when Sharifzoda was returning to his home from work.

A senior source at the MoD says that according to preliminary information, Sharifzoda suffered a heart attack while driving the car. Sharifzoda reportedly could not control his car and it collided with another vehicle.

Investigation was launched into the senior military adviser’s death.

In recent years, Zarif Sharifzoda had served as chief of the general staff of Tajikistan’s armed forces and as first deputy defense minister.

He was dismissed together with other deputy defense ministers in September 2015 after an attempted coup by the deputy defense minister Abduhalim Nazarzoda.

Sharifzoda was later appointed an adviser to defense minister.