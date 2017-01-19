Newly-appointed mayor of Dushanbe, Rustam Emomali, has obligated his deputies to be on round-the-clock duty.

Contact telephone numbers and duty schedule are made available on the Dushanbe administration’s website – Dushanbe.tj.

By mayor’s order deputy mayors and deputy heads of Dushanbe’s districts will be on round-the-clock duty until March 1, 2017.

Persons on duty bear personal responsibility for resolving problems of citizens who will apply to them.

The mayor also applied to the top managers of Barqi Tojik (Tajikistan’s national integrated power company) asking them to organize similar round-the-clock duties.

Recall, the first snow in late November caught Tajikistan’s power providers by surprise. Temperatures dropped at one stage in November to several degrees below freezing. A cold weather hit the country again in mid-December.

A group of people in Dushanbe has created a dedicated Facebook page called “Cold and Dark” to discuss the electricity shortage and related issues.

The then mayor of Dushanbe, Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev, reacted to the social media grumbling by ordering his deputies and the heads of all four districts of the city to be on round-the-clock duty until March 26, 2017. Contact telephone numbers for heads of city government departments have been made publicly available.