The European Union (EU) Special Representative for Central Asia, Ambassador Peter Burian, will pay a visit to Tajikistan next week.

According to the EU Delegation to Tajikistan, Ambassador Burian is scheduled to meet with President Emomali Rahmon and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Aslov, as well as other high ranking government officials.

Ambassador Burian will also meet with local diplomatic representations, international organizations, development partners and representatives from civil society.

The visit reportedly reflects continuous interest of the European Union to further develop the positive relations with Tajikistan and to maintain a fruitful and open dialogue in all spheres of cooperation between the European Union and Tajikistan.

Ambassador Peter Burian was appointed as the EU Special Representative for Central Asia on April 15, 2015. His responsibilities include promoting good and close relations between the Union and the countries of Central Asia. Prior to this appointment Ambassador Burian served from 2012 as State Secretary and First Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic.