U.S. media reports say the anti-Trump demonstration took place in New York yesterday just a half-mile from Trump Tower.

The Hollywood Reporter says that according to organizers Greenpeace and the liberal activist organization MoveOn, the event, featuring Mark Ruffalo, Alec Baldwin, Robert De Niro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Michael Moore, is meant as a stand against President-elect Donald Trump on the eve of his inauguration.

De Niro was reportedly the first celebrity speaker to take the stage at the rally, which included thousands of attendees stretching across at least five blocks. The actor read mean tweets about the president-elect, adding that he thinks Donald Trump is “a bad example of this country and this city.”

Baldwin appeared to speak and insert a few Trump impressions along the way, commenting on Trump and his cabinet picks. "These people are a disgrace, but there is hope," said the actor. "Trump and Pence think you're going to lay down. That's one thing about New Yorkers: You don't lay down."

According to Mail Online, Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, issued a cry for progressive politics and urged Americans across the country to rise up and make their objections to the incoming administration heard.

Meanwhile Washington Post reports that at his news conference last week, Trump promised an inauguration that would be “very, very special, very beautiful,” and predicted “massive crowds.”

The Trump inaugural committee reportedly says it has brought in more than $90 million in private money for the festivities, far more than the $53 million that Obama raised in 2009 for his first inauguration. Contributions were solicited through personal outreach to corporations and wealthy donors, who were asked to give between $25,000 and $1 million, with tailored rewards for each level, according to Washington Post.