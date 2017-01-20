In a report released at a news conference in Khujand, Sughd governor Abdurahmon Qodiri revealed on January 19 that 322 residents of Sughd province are fighting alongside Islamic State (IS) militants in Syria.

39 of them traveled to Syria together with their families, Qodiri said, noting that 51 Sughd residents were killed in in Syria.

He further added that 51 residents of the province were currently fighting in Afghanistan and 73 others in Pakistan.

Last year, 193 residents of Sughd province were reportedly jailed on charges of extremism and terrorism.