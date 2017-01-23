During a meeting with Tajik parliament speaker Shukurjon Zuhurov that took place in Riyadh on January 22, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud reportedly named Tajikistan as an important partner of his country in the region.

Muhammadato Sultonov, a spokesman for Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament, says Zuhurov heading Tajik parliamentary delegation left for Saudi Arabia at the end of last week on an official visit.

In the course of the talks, King Salman ordered relevant ministries and agencies of his country to take proper measures to promote further expansion of trade and economic cooperation with Tajikistan, Sultonov said.

According to him, Zuhurov also conveyed the best wishes of President Emomali Rahmon to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Tajik parliament delegation also held talks with Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh, the Speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council.

The two sides reportedly discussed issues related to parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, Sultonov said.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports that Tajik parliament speaker Shukurjon Zuhurov expressed thanks and gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for taking stances backing his country, at the time of declaring independence, 25 years ago.

He also praised the Kingdom’s support for the development of Tajikistan.

“The Tajik parliament speaker appreciated the position enjoyed by the Kingdom in the Islamic world and its efforts, led by King Salman to ensure security and peace in the region and solving disputes through peaceful means,” said the Shura statement.

“The meeting between Saudi and Tajik officials also explored a series of ideas aimed at boosting cooperation in economic, investment, educational and health areas,” it added.

Saudi media reports say the relations between Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan are growing progressively. The relations entered in a new era of cooperation and cordiality following the visit of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon early last year and his talks with King Salman.