President Emomali Rahmon introduced a number of staff changes on January 23, according to the president’s official website.

By president’s decree Qodir Qosim was relieved of his post of Head of the State Committee on Investment and State-owned Property Management in connection with transfer to other job.

Fayziddin Qahhorzoda, formerly Deputy Head of President’s Executive Office, was appointed to head the State Committee on Investment and State-owned Property Management.

Khudoyor Zavqibek, who had previously served as Head of Rushan District in the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), was appointed as Minister of Transport, replacing Sherali Ganjalzoda. Prior to becoming Head of Rushan District Zavqibek had served as Deputy Minister of Transport.

Sherali Ganjalzoda was appointed as Deputy Minister of Transport.

Khojanazar Imomnazar was appointed acting Head of GBAO’s Rushan District.

Ashourboy Solehzoda, former Rector of the Tajik Institute of Finance and Economics, was appointed Presidential Adviser for Economic Issues, replacing Farrukh Hamralizoda.

The president asks the lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of the parliament to give its consent to appointment of Farrukh Hamralizoda as head of the Accounts Chamber of Tajikistan.

Hamralizoda will replace Duilmurod Davlatzoda in this post.

Aziz Odinazoda and Mirhammuddin Kamolzoda were appointed Deputy Ministers of Health and Social Protection of the Population.

Rizo Nazarzoda and Dilnoza Ahmadzoda were appointed Deputy Heads of the Committee for Youth, Sports and Tourism Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan.

Abdumajid Hakimzoda was relieved of his post of Director of the TV Channel Jahonnamo (Tajikistan’s news television channel) in connection with transfer to other job.

Iskandar Solehzoda was also relieved of his post of Deputy Interior Minister in connection with transfer to other job.