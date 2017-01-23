The chief of a Kyrgyz village near the Kyrgyz-Tajik border says she has been hospitalized after a clash between Kyrgyz and Tajiks living near the two Central Asian nations' frontier.

Razia Osorova, the head of Kok-Tash village near the border, told Radio Liberty’s Kyrgyz Service on January 23 that she was hospitalized with numerous bruises after being beaten in the clash between residents of the two border villages on January 22.

Officials in Tajikistan's Isfara district told RFE/RL’s Tajik Service that three Tajik citizens were being treated by medical personnel for injuries they sustained in the clashes.

Dozens of local residents from both sides clashed and threw stones at each other, damaging a private home and four automobiles, the Kyrgyz Border Guard Service said.

It said the situation is now stable and calm.

Clashes occur frequently in the two border villages.

Several populated areas along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border have remained in dispute since the 1991 Soviet Union collapse.