On Tuesday January 24, grant signing ceremony for ten new projects under Japan’s scheme of “Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP)” took place at the Embassy of Japan in Dushanbe.

The grant contracts were signed by Mr. Hajime Kitaoka, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Tajikistan, and the representatives of the grantee organizations. The total grant amount is US$834,789.

The new GGP projects signed are: the Project for the Construction of a New Building for School No.50 in Sayod Village, Turdiev Jamoat, Hamadoni District of Khatlon Province, signed with Mr. Abduqodir Valizoda, chairperson of Hamadoni District, for the amount of USD 84,400; the Project for the Reconstruction of Two Bridges in Yakkadin Jamoat, Jayhun District, Khatlon Province, signed with Mr. Foteh Amizoda, chairperson of Jayhun district for the amount of US$84,355; the Project for Rehabilitation of Regional Hospital in Vrang Jamoat, Ishkashim District of the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region GBAO, signed with Mr. Zikrikhudo Samadov, chairperson of Ishkashim District for the amount of US$85,191; the Project for Construction of a New Building for Regional Hospital in Qizil Rabat Jamoat, Murgab District, GBAO, signed with Mr. Mirzabay Joshbayev, chairperson of Murgab district, for the amount of US$88,026; the Project for Provision of Agricultural Machinery to Saghirdasht Jamoat, Darvoz District, GBAO, signed with Mr. Saidburhoni Abdurahmonzoda, chairperson of Darvoz district, for the amount of US$84,814; the Project for the Construction of a New Building for Regional Hospital in Doghiston Village, Doghiston Jamoat, Shamsiddini Shohin District, Khatlon Province, signed with Mr. Pochokhon Zarifzoda, chairperson of Shamsiddini Shohin district, for the amount of US$85,052; the Project for the Rehabilitation of Existing School Building and the Construction of New Buildings for School No.29 in Vatan Village, Obshorom Jamoat, Shahritous District, Khatlon Province, signed with Mr. Abdualim Ismoilzoda, chairperson of Shahritous district, for the amount of US$84,868; the Project for Provision of Excavator for Maintenance of the Irrigation Canal in Farkhor District, Khatlon Province, signed with Mr. Sulaymon Valizoda, chairperson of Farkhor district, for the amount of US479,800; the Project for Improvement of Drinking Water System in Qubodiyon District, Khatlon Province, signed with Mr. Zafar Fayzullozoda, chairperson of Qubodiyon district, for the amount of US484,216; and the Project for the Soil Reinforcement for Riverside Slopes and the Improvement of Irrigation Systems in 5 Villages in Roshtqala District, GBAO, signed with Mr. Hadi Husani, Executive Director of Focus Humanitarian Assistance in Tajikistan, for the amount of US$74,067.

During the ceremony, Mr. Hajime Kitaoka wished the beneficiary organizations successful implementation of their projects. While affirming the friendly relationship between Tajikistan and Japan, Mr. Kitaoka emphasized Japan’s firm commitment to support Tajik people from human security perspective as well as the importance of implementing socioeconomic development projects that will lead to upliftment of the living conditions in rural areas. Embracing the occasion, the grant recipients explained the significance of their projects and expressed gratitude to the Government and the people of Japan.

Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP) is provided to local governments, educational/ medical institutions and International NGOs in addressing development needs in the areas such as education, health, water supply and the environment. GGP supports projects in the human security sectors at the grassroots level. As of today, GGP has supported 362 projects in Tajikistan, for which more than US$29.3 million has been provided since 1996.