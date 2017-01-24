In 2016, the foreign trade turnover of Tajikistan, including electric energy, amounted to 3.9296 billion U.S. dollars, which was 90.8 percent of the 2015 level or 370 million U.S. dollars fewer, according to the Agency for Statistics under the President of Tajikistan.

The trade balance was negative and amounted to 2.1322 billion U.S. dollars.

Exports of goods last year reportedly amounted to 898.7 million U.S. dollars, which was 0.9 percent or 8.1 million USD more than in 2015.

Imports of goods into the country last year amounted to little more than 3 billion U.S. dollars, which was 11.8 percent or 404.7 million USD less than in 2015.

In 2016, Tajikistan has had trade relations with 109 countries of the world, including ten CIS nations.

Over the report period, major trading partners of Tajikistan were: Russia – more than one billion USD; and China – 885 million USD.

In 2015, the country’s external trade turnover amounted to 4.3 billion U.S. dollars, which was 18 percent or nearly one billion U.S. dollars less than in 2014.