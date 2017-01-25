The University of Victoria (UVic) and the University of Central Asia (UCA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to affirm their intent to foster multi-faceted academic cooperation, faculty and student mobility, and joint research collaborations.

UVic’s cooperative education program is ranked among the world’s best and was chosen for its global reputation as a leader in this field. The work-integrated learning model allows students to apply theoretical classroom knowledge in a professional environment, and involves UCA faculty in program implementation to ensure educational continuity. This practical learning exposes students to real-life professional experiences within their fields of study, across public, private, and community-based sectors. Learning takes place throughout the process, from seeking employment, to learning valuable interpersonal skills, to learning on the job, as well as participating in field studies.

“We are very pleased with this collaboration, as it will help ensure that the co-operative education program at UVic is integrated into UCA’s rigorous academic learning model, as well as provide our students with professional job training skills and support throughout the work-immersion process,” said Dir. Kassim-Lakha, Chairman of UCA’s Board of Trustees.

Speaking on the occasion, Dir. Norah McRae, Executive Director of UVic’s Cooperative Education Program and Career Services, said “We are thrilled to be working closely with UCA staff to develop a strong co-op curriculum that will help students gain valuable experience in the workplace. Working in the community enhances the students’ classroom studies, and is a benefit to both the employer and the student—we look forward to sharing our insights.”

Founded in 1963, the University of Victoria offers innovative programs for more than 20,000 students. Dynamic hands-on learning, research that makes a vital impact, and discovery and innovation in Canada’s most extraordinary academic environment provides an edge that can’t be found anywhere else. Every year since its inception in 2011, UVic has been recognized in the Leiden University Rankings for a greater proportion of internationally co-authored research than any other Canadian university. UVic also placed fourth in Canada for its proportionate research impact in all sciences—just behind the University of Toronto, UBC and McGill.

The University of Central Asia (UCA) was founded in 2000. The Presidents of Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan and His Highness the Aga Khan signed the International Treaty and Charter establishing this secular and private University, which was ratified by the respective parliaments and registered with the United Nations. The Presidents are the Patrons of UCA and His Highness is the Chancellor. UCA’s mission is to promote the social and economic development of Central Asia, particularly its mountain societies, by offering an internationally recognized standard of higher education and helping the different peoples of the region to preserve and draw upon their rich cultural traditions and heritages as assets for the future. UCA brings with it the commitment and partnership of the Aga Khan Development Network.