On Wednesday January 25, new Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Farrukh Sharifzoda, presented his credentials to Turkmen President, Gurbanguly Berdimukhamedov.

The ambassador conveyed greetings of Tajik leaders to the Turkmen president, expressing keenness on boosting bilateral relations.

During the meeting, they reportedly discussed state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Berdimukhamedov and Sharifzoda, in particular, noted that the project aiming at the construction of a rail link connecting Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan was significant in this regard.

Turkmen leader and Tajik ambassador also underlined the significance of activity of the intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation for further diversification of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.