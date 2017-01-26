EU Special Representative to Central Asia, Ambassador Peter Burian, had on January 23-24, 2017 meetings with high-ranking Tajikistan's state officials, including President Emomali Rahmon, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Aslov, First Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Jamoliddin Nouraliyev, and Minister for Economic Development and Trade Nematullo Hikmatullozoda, according to the EU Delegation to Tajikistan.

Ambassador Burian also met with representatives of civil society, the international donor community, international financial institutions, the OSCE, resident ambassadors of EU Member States, and the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).

Ambassador Burian's meetings reportedly covered a broad range of current political and economic issues relevant for the assessment of Tajikistan's challenges, goals and development plans.

During the meetings, the sides discussed EU's engagement in Tajikistan, Tajikistan's economic development, intra-regional relations, the energy sector, and the new National Development Strategy 2016 – 2030, whereby the EU stands ready for partnership and support.

In that context, preparations for the upcoming EU – Tajikistan Cooperation Council meeting were thoroughly discussed, as well as the role of the Sub-Committee for development cooperation in the implementation of National Development Strategy.

Tajik side conveyed its intention to present the National Development Strategy to the EU institutions and Member States, calling for the EU support in organizing appropriate events.

Ambassador Burian called upon Tajikistan to continue economic reforms in order to reach the aspired goals, including macroeconomic and financial stability and to find a sustainable solution for issues currently discussed with the international financial institutions. In the same vain, the EU side appreciation for Tajikistan's good relations with the international organizations, including the OSCE, and expressed expectations that they will continue in a way that will be of further benefit to country, in particular in terms of development as the main strategic objective at this stage, but also for the enhancement of democracy, pluralism and human rights.

The sides discussed also numerous issues burdening Tajik economy and budget, including those stemming from security needs to reoccurring natural disasters.