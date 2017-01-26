Tajik President Emomali Rahmon today had a phone conversation with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to discuss bilateral cooperation between their countries, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

The two sides reportedly discussed state and prospects of further expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan in different fields.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues being of mutual interest, the website said.

Emomali Rahmon and Nawaz Sharif reportedly reached an agreement to hold a meeting in the near future.

Recall, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s last visit to Tajikistan took place in May last year. He arrived in Tajikistan on May 11, 2016 on a two-day working visit, with the CASA-1000 power project being officially launched during his trip. On the same day, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met here with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to discuss cooperation.

Besides, Tajikistan and Pakistan started direct flights between Dushanbe and Lahore last May. The flights that began from May 6 are aimed at improving and strengthening bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries. Tajikistan is reportedly the first among Central Asian states to commence direct flights to Pakistan.