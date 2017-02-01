For the sixth time, Tajikistan exhibits its cotton yarn to wide range of international buyers at the International Istanbul Yarn Fair, the second biggest yarn fair in the world that is being held in Istanbul from February 2-5, 2017.

According to International trade Center (ITC) Tajikistan, six Tajik spinning companies Fayzi Istiqlol - 2011, HIMA-Textile, Nohid, Olim Textile, RBT Resandai Tojikiston, and Vahdat Textile continue a good tradition of the Tajikistan participation at this leading specialized exhibition.

Nohid reportedly visits the fair to find new potential source of raw materials, while the rest five Tajik companies exhibit their products to potential buyers.

As in previous years, the organization and participation of the Tajik delegation at this fair are made possible by the ITC project funded by the Government of Switzerland within its Trade Cooperation Program (TCP) in Tajikistan.

The International Istanbul Yarn Fair acts as a meeting point for about 8,000 visitors from around 80 countries. Named as “the heart of yarn industry in Eurasia”, the exhibition displays different types of yarn, fiber, textile machinery, and much more.

Mr. Saidmumin Kamolov, ITC National Project Manager, notes that “The International Istanbul Yarn Fair is an ideal event for our companies to meet leading textile producers from the region, empower own brands in the regional market, establish new contacts with the manufacturers, suppliers, importers, traders, get acquainted with trends, demands and expectations of the market, as well as to explore new products and innovations.”

Tajik delegation members believe that participation at this fair will open new opportunities for them. Mr. Bahrom Mamadjanov, Director of RBT Resandai Tojikiston, noted that last year, when they participated in the Fair for the first time, they returned with five signed contracts. “The Istanbul fair gives us a good opportunity to establish direct business linkages and partnerships with potential clients and to diversify our orders,” Mamadjanov said.

In order to improve capacities of the Tajik textile and clothing enterprises in product development and marketing, ITC helps companies to prepare for and participate at international trade fairs. ITC believes that participation in international trade fairs provides good opportunities for the project beneficiary companies to be competitive in the regional market through exhibiting their products, meeting potential buyers and establishing new business contacts, obtaining information on new modern machinery, and learning more about global market requirements.

The International Trade Centre, supported by the Government of Switzerland, aims to increase the export competitiveness of the Tajik textile and clothing sector by supporting sector companies, and relevant trade support institutions from both public and private sectors.