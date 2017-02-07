Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon yesterday visited the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) in Doha.

According to Qatari Gulf Times, Tajik president was welcomed to QF headquarters by Saad Ibrahim al-Muhannadi, lifetime member of the board of directors, QF. The visiting Tajik delegation was reportedly given a comprehensive presentation highlighting QF’s different education institutes, science and research centers, and community development initiatives.

Al-Muhannadi outlined to the Tajik president how QF is committed to the concept of lifelong learning, and to providing an ecosystem where education can impact the life of every person, enabling future generations to thrive in a global environment.

Following the presentation, the visitors were taken to the open-air viewing platform on the eighth floor of QF headquarters where they were shown the education and research buildings of Education City, and discussed future plans at QF. Concluding the visit, Rahmon signed Qatar F’s Visitors Book.

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development is a semi-private chartered, non-profit organization in Qatar, founded in 1995 by then-emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and his second wife Moza bint Nasser. In addition to private funding, it is government-supported and in some ways government-funded. Qatar Foundation (QF), chaired by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, has spearheaded Qatar's endeavors to establish itself as a leader in education, science, and cultural development on both, a regional and global scale. QF has stated an aim “to support Qatar on its journey from a carbon economy to a knowledge economy by unlocking human potential.”