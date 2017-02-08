Tajik President Emomali Rahmon yesterday met with Speaker of the Consultative Assembly of Qatar Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khulaifi, before leaving Doha, according to Qatar News Agency (QNA).

During the meeting, they discussed parliamentary relations between both countries and ways to develop them.

The meeting was reportedly attended by Secretary-General of the Advisory Council Fahad bin Mubarak Al Khayareen and Ambassador of Qatar to Tajikistan Ali bin Mubarak Al Mohannadi.

The Consultative Assembly (Majlis as-Shura) is the legislative body of the Monarchy of Qatar, with 45 members. Following the first Qatari legislative election, it has 30 elected members and 15 appointed members.

Qatar's constitution, approved in April 2003 by popular referendum, has created a legislative body to be two thirds elected by universal suffrage, and one third appointed by the Emir. According to the constitution, the legislature will have three powers: to approve (but not prepare) the national budget; to monitor the performance of ministers through no-confidence votes; and to draft, discuss, and vote on proposed legislation, which becomes law only with the vote of a two-thirds majority and the Emir's endorsement.