Some Tajik parliamentarians oppose the proposal to bring school start date forward to August 1.

They consider that proposal made by specialists from the Education Development Institute at the Ministry of Education and Science is arguable and it will upset the country’s education system.

“If this initiative is approved, we will have to change the education system, including work of preschool institutions, colleges and universities because they begin on September 1,” Nourullo Oqilov, the member of the Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower chamber of parliament) Committee on Science, Education, Culture and Youth Policy, told Asia-Plus Wednesday afternoon.

“Moreover, the work of Tajikistan’s education system is coordinated with the work of education systems of the CIS member nations, first of all Russia and Central Asia’s countries,” Oqilov noted.

He also stood up for teachers, noting that they are making preparations for a new school year in August. “Bringing the school start date to August 1 would create both moral and financial difficulties for teachers,” Oqilov said.

He noted that the length of vacation for teachers – no less than 45 days – was stipulated by the country’s legislation.

MP Abduhalim Ghafforov, who is also leader of the Socialist Party of Tajikistan (SPT) and Candidate of Sciences in Pedagogy, is also strongly opposed to the proposal to bring school start day forward to August 1.

“The decision to start school year on September 1 is based on researches by known psychologists, teachers, physiologists and physicians of the majority countries of the world,” Ghafforov said.

Recall, the Education Development Institute at the Ministry of Education and Science of Tajikistan has proposed to bring the school start date forward to August 1.

According, Sharifmurod Isrofiliyon, Director of the Education Development Institute, who is one of initiators of this proposal, they decided to propose to bring the school start date forward after President Emomali Rahmon had recommended that changes be introduced into the school education process.

Representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science share this initiative.

Ehson Khoushbakht, a spokesman for the Ministry of Education and Science, says there have been many publications in media that there no enough school hours. “The matter concerns additional 25 percent of hours needed for mastering the education program,” Khoushbakht said.

Besides, the mater also concerns wages of school teachers, the spokesman said. “There are 56 days of school holidays in a year. Teachers get wages in August while children do not attend school this month,” Khoushbakht added.

The first day of school is the first day of an academic year. The timing varies between different areas around the world because of the differences in weather, climate, season, and culture. Schools in Tajikistan historically begin on Knowledge Day, September 1 or the first Monday following if September 1 is a Friday (for primary school children), Saturday or Sunday.