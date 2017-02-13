Tajikistan has opened two more consulate generals in the Russian Federation, bringing a total number of consulates in Russia to four, according to the Tajik MFA.

The new consulate generals were reportedly opened in in St. Petersburg and Nosvosibirsk.

Davlatali Nazrizoda was appointed to head the Tajik Consulate General in St. Petersburg and Shamsiddin Zardi was appointed to head the Tajik Consulate General in Novosibirsk, the source said.

Before that, Tajikistan had two consulates in Russia: the Consulate General in Ufa headed by Olimkhon Shamsov and the Consulate General in Yekaterinburg headed by Safar Safarov.

The consulate in Yekaterinburg was opened on June, 2009, and the consulate in Ufa was opened on September 9, 2011.

Tajikistan now has 29 embassies, three consulates in the Afghan cities of Kunduz, Mazar-i Sharif and Fayzabad, and five consulates general (in Yekaterinburg, Ufa, St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk Russia and in Dubai, United Arab Emirates).