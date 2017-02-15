Rescuers have saved five persons from snow captivity on the Dushanbe-Khujand highway.

“Rescuers received a phone call yesterday at 10:30 pm that Opel-Zefira with five people, including one woman and one child, aboard is stuck in the snow on the 68th kilometer of the Dushanbe-Khujand highway,” Umeda Yusupova, a spokeswoman for the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES), has told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to her, the rescue operation took little more than an hour.

Tajik emergency management agency once again warns of the risk of further avalanches. Warmer temperatures have reportedly increased the risk of further avalanches in the country and people are advised to refrain from traveling to mountain areas.