Be closer to people and people will support you, President Emomali Rahmon told his son Rustam Emomali while addressing a meeting of senior representatives of the Dushanbe administration on February 15.

The president noted that his decision to appoint his son as mayor of Dushanbe was not superficial.

“Prior to heading the Dushanbe administration, Rustam Emomali has gained the necessary experience of work in serious government agencies. Besides it is not secret that nobody from the outside will be able to negatively influence him during solving the city’s problems,” the president said.

Emomali Rahmon stressed that Rustam Emomali will be able to fulfill all the tasks placed upon him.

The president recommended that Rustam Emomali should be closer to ordinary people.

“Our people are benevolent and responsive. They need few things – regular electricity, decent work and low prices. Provide them with these things and people will support you. Be closer to ordinary people, meet with them frequently, and thereby, you will not only win their love but also will understand how ordinary people live,” Rahmon said.

In a statement delivered at the meeting, President Rahmon outlined the key problems and achievements of the city over the past twenty-five years of independence.

The head of state ordered the anticorruption agency to complete investigation into the use of budgetary funds of the country and Dushanbe allocated for construction of residential buildings until July 1.

He also ordered the Dushanbe administration to give the process of implementation of construction works and targeted use of budgetary funds under its strict control.

President Emomali Rahmon appointed his 29-year-old son Rustam Emomali as mayor of Dushanbe on January 12, 2017. Rustam Emomali replaced Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev, who was mayor for 19 years.

Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev, 64, has given up his seat in Dushanbe’s legislature (Majlis). However, he still remains chairman of the parliament's upper chamber (Majlisi Milli) and is considered Tajikistan's No. 2 leader after the president.