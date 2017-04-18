A major trade fair of Uzbekistan’s exports, including auto goods and food products, kicked off at the Poytakht-90 Center in Dushanbe today.

Organized by Tajik and Uzbek Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Uzbek national exhibition company Uzexpocenter under support of the governments of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the exhibition will run through April 21.

More than 160 Uzbek producers are reportedly participating in the exhibition.

They have put on display their achievements in machinery engineering, furniture manufacturing as well as light, textile, chemical pharmaceutical industries

Business representatives from both countries are expected to hold their first ever bilateral business forum on the sidelines of the exhibition.

Recall, a protocol on holding the trade fair of Uzbekistan’s exports was signed here on December 28, 2016.

In According to data of the State Committee for Statistics, a two-way trade between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in 2016 valued at some 70 million U.S. dollars. This consisted of Tajikistan’s exports to Uzbekistan estimated at some 36 million U.S. dollars and Tajikistan’s imports from Uzbekistan worth approximately 34 million U.S. dollars.