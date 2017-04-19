The vice speaker of Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament Khairnisso Yusufi will meet with Ambassador Tuula Yrjölä, Head of the OSCE Office in Tajikistan on April 20 to discuss topics for cooperation in 2017.

According to the OSCE Office, the meeting will take place in the Parliament of Tajikistan. The items on the agenda are: women political empowerment, political school for women, potential to establish Women Caucus in Parliament and legislative quota for women in Parliament.

This is an introductory meeting for the new Head of the OSCE Office in Tajikistan, Ambassador Tuula Yrjölä, and also a continuation of working meetings to discuss joint activities aiming to further advance women in all spheres of public and political life in Tajikistan.