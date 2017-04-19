Over the first quarter of this year, Tajikistan’s national budget has received some 145 million somoni less than it was originally planned, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

In January-March, the budget has reportedly stood at 4.862 billion somoni, which is 97.1 percent of the planned volume.

It means that the budget was expected to receive 5.007 billion somoni over the first three months of this year. Fiscal bodies reportedly failed to collect additionally 145 million somoni over the report period.