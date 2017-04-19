Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who is also the Head of the Government of Tajikistan, has introduced a number of staff changes to the interior ministry.

By president’s decree Akbar Nasimzoda, formerly deputy chief of the Interior Ministry Traffic Police Department, has been appointed to head this department, replacing Mahmadsaid Saidzoda.

Recall, Major-General Mahmadsaid Saidzoda was appointed Deputy Interior Minister on March 31, 2017.

Besides, by president’s decrees heads of the Interior Ministry’s offices in the cities of Qurghon Teppa and Sarband as well as districts of Jabborrasoulov, Asht, Baljuvon, Khovaling, Shahrinav, Sangvor, Tojikobod and Roshtqala have been replaced.

By government’s regulations heads of Tajik Interior Ministry’s representative offices to international organizations and the CIS have been appointed.