A military hospital has opened at the Russian military base deployed in Tajikistan.

An official ceremony of opening of a new building of 451st hospital took place on April 19. The ceremony was reportedly attended by the Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timour Ivanov, senior representatives of Russia’s Central Military District as well as servicemen and medical workers of 201st military base in Tajikistan.

This hospital with a space of 20,000 square meters has 12 departments. All departments of the hospital are provided with the state-of-the-art medical equipment.

The hospital is intended for treating more than 3,000 patients a year.

The Russian military base deployed in Tajikistan is Russia's largest non-naval military facility outside the country. It was officially opened in Tajikistan in 2004 under a previous agreement, which was signed in 1993, and hosts Russia’s largest military contingent deployed abroad.

A total of some 7,000 Russian troops are now stationed at two military facilities collectively known as the 201st military base - in Dushanbe and Qurghon Teppa, some 100 kilometers from Dushanbe.