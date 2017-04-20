The Tajik-Uzbek business forum that took place in Dushanbe yesterday has resulted in signing of a number of cooperation agreements.

The Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan signed an agreement on cooperation.

Uzbekistan’s Uzavtosanoat Company and Tajik companies Lesinvest and Tajmotors have signed an agreement on delivery of the Uzbekistan-assembled cars to Tajikistan.

Besides, Uzavtosanoat signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with Tajik Gayur Company, which is one of co-owners of the cement plant, Huaxin Gayur Cement, located in the Yovon district.

Uzbekistan’s Transftegaz Global Servis (production of chemical reagents and building materials) signed a cooperation agreement with Tajikistan’s Gayur Company.

Uzbekistan’s LLC Uzklimat Kontrol (climate control) and Tajikistan’s Tajmotors signed a cooperation agreement.

Uzbekistan’s UZchasis and Tajikistan’s Lesinvest and Tajmotors signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation.

Before 1992, Uzbekistan had absolutely no automotive industry, being part of the Soviet Union. In post-Soviet times, UzDaewooAuto, SamKochAvto, GM Uzbekistan new auto producing plants were built with South Korean and American help. Now that production is more than 200 thousand per year, Uzbekistan exports automobiles to Russia and other CIS countries.

GM Uzbekistan, a joint venture, with manufacturing operations in Asaka features three vehicle assembly lines and one stamping operations plant with a growing local supply base supplemented by commodities and automotive parts largely from Asia Pacific region (e.g., steel coil from Russia, advanced technology parts from South Korea, etc.). With multi-shift operations, employment is estimated around 7000 people in a region otherwise known for agricultural production.