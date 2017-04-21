A direct flight between Dushanbe and the Kazakh capital of Astana is expected to be launched in summer.

The possibility of opening of the direct flight between Dushanbe and Astana was reportedly discussed here yesterday a meeting of Tajik Minister of Transport Khudoyor Khudoyorzoda with Kazakh Ambassador to Tajikistan Nurlan Seitimov.

The two sides discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan in the transportation sphere, including the possibility of launching the direct flight between the capitals of the two countries, according to the Kazakh Embassy in Dushanbe.

The direct flight between Dushanbe and Astana will probably be launched on the threshold of Expo 2017, an International Exposition scheduled that will take place in Astana between June 10 and September 10, 2017.

Khudoyorzoda and Seitimov reportedly also discussed cooperation between the national railway companies of the countries.

Last autumn, Tajik Railways purchased modern long-distance locomotive in Kazakhstan. This locomotive is provided with electrical equipment and consumes less fuel; it is already the fifth locomotive purchased by Tajik railway company in Kazakhstan in recent years, a source at the Kazakh Embassy said.